Mississippi State vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and game preview.

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Network: ESPN Network

Mississippi State (0-1) vs Arkansas (1-0) Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

623 yards, five touchdowns.

No, the Mississippi State 44-34 win over LSU wasn’t perfect, but in the first game in the Mike Leach era, and with a new quarterback trying to run an offense based on timing and precision, beating the defending national champ with a record-setting performance was good enough.

Arkansas has veterans on defense that know what they’re doing, but they don’t have the star defensive backs needed to slow down the machine. The D will generate a little bit of a pass rush to get to KJ Costello, but not enough of one to matter.

The Hogs can’t hang punch-for-punch with the Tigers, and they’re not built to grind out long drives – star RB Rakeem Boyd only ran for 21 yards in the 37-10 loss to Georgia.

However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Feleipe Franks is a veteran SEC quarterback who isn’t going to be fazed by a Mississippi State defense that gave up 345 passing yards and three scores to Myles Brennan.

Arkansas has offensive weapons to potentially keep up. It’s not that LSU didn’t move the ball last week; it’s that MSU did it a whole lot better when it had to.

Georgia struggled to run the ball on the Arkansas defensive front, and things might have been a whole lot closer had there not been three key turnovers.

Win the time of possession battle, stop with the penalties and giveaways, bother Costello enough to make him have to keep going to his first read.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas will engage in the shootout.

It’ll take about a quarter for the Mississippi State machine to warm up, and the Hogs might be up early on, and then comes the run. Just when it seems like something big might happen, and just when Twitter starts to go Twitter …

21 straight points, ball game.

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 41, Arkansas 20

Mississippi State -17.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

