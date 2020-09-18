Minnesota vs Indianapolis Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota Vikings vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota vs Indianapolis Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota (0-1) vs Indianapolis (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Minnesota Will Win

The passing game was fantastic. It had to keep rolling with the defense giving up yards and points by the bucketload, but Kirk Cousins had no issues with the deep ball throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Cousins hit 19-of-25 passes. Gardner Minshew hit 19-of-20 passes in Jacksonville’s 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

The Colts got to Minshew, but they couldn’t force him into a slew of big mistakes. Cousins is fine with time, Dalvin Cook and the running game should average over five yards per carry, and the offense should work. However …

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Oh that Minnesota secondary.

The entire defense didn’t have an answer for the Packers. They ran for 158 yards, but it was the 364-yard, four-touchdown day from Aaron Rodgers that blew up the game.

Minnesota came up with 24 points in the fourth quarter and still lost by nine.

The Colt running game took a hit when Marlon Mack went down against the Jaguars, but Rivers bombed away for 363 yards and a score. He threw two critical picks, but he’ll get his chances to keep firing away, unless the Colts get a huge game from …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Okay, rookie. Let’s see what you can do. With Mack out for the year with a torn Achilles’ tendon, the former Wisconsin star goes from being eased into the rotation to the main man. Nyheim Hines will get the ball as a receiver, but Taylor is about to be a workhorse – at least that’s what Indy is hoping for.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota won’t exactly fix the glitch, but it’ll be far tighter against the passing game than it was against Green Bay. The offense will be a bit more effective earlier in the game than it was last week, and while the defense will get hit hard, there were will be a whole lot of bending without too much breaking.

Minnesota vs Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Minnesota 30, Indianapolis 27

Bet on Minnesota vs Indianapolis with BetMGM

Indianapolis -3, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating:2.5

5: The Social Dilemma

1: Cuties