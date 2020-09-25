Middle Tennessee vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. UTSA Roadrunners prediction and game preview.

Middle Tennessee vs UTSA Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 25

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee (0-2) vs UTSA (2-0) Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The UTSA defense hasn’t been any sort of a rock against the run, and Middle Tennessee has to get something going on the ground.

The Blue Raiders want to move the ball with a quick passing attack and good tempo, but nothing has worked so far with just 162 yards on the ground in the first two games and no consistency through the air.

UTSA got picked apart by Texas State’s Tyler Vitt for 346 yards and four scores in the 51-48 loss a few weeks ago, and struggled against the SFA air attack last week. If Middle Tennessee was ever going to jump-start its season, this would be the week.

Why UTSA Will Win

The Middle Tennessee lines have been miserable.

Army running for 340 yards and five touchdowns is one thing – that’s Army – but Troy was able to rip it up for 240 yards and three scores, too. UTSA’s Sincere McCormick has rushed for 295 yards and a score in two games, the Roadrunner ground attack is able to control games early on, and it should be able keep the Middle Tennessee offense off the field.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA will generate a pass rush. Middle Tennessee hasn’t been able to find anything that consistently works offensively, and it’s going to get hit by a Roadrunner offense that might not be consistent, but will at least it’s working.

Middle Tennessee vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 38, Middle Tennessee 27

UTSA -5.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

