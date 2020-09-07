Miami vs UAB Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs UAB prediction and game preview.

Miami vs UAB Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami (0-0) vs. UAB (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Miami Will Win

Miami has its quarterback, and it should have the offense in place to finally start rolling like it’s supposed to. The last time we saw the Hurricanes, they were playing against another Conference USA team and did nothing in a 14-0 skunking to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. Now the O has Houston transfer QB D’Eriq King, a new offensive coordinator, and a renewed energy. It’s the other side that should make even more of a splash.

UAB didn’t have many problems with Central Arkansas in the 45-35 win, but three turnovers kept the game from turning into a blowout. The Blazer offense was balanced, but it’s not going to hit the third down plays they did last week to keep control of the game.

– CFN Preview 2020: Every Team Preview, Rankings, Predictions

Why UAB Will Win

Is there going to be a Miami running game if King isn’t fantastic? There are just enough decent options at running back, but the offensive line has to start showing it can generate a push – even with all the experience returning – and now it has to go against a veteran defensive front with a game under its belt. The pass rush was fantastic all through last year, and it should generate enough pressure on King to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

UAB was outstanding at controlling the clock and settling things down when needed last week against Central Arkansas, and it’s going to own the ball for close to 35 minutes against the Hurricanes.

This is a veteran Blazer team that’s not going blink just because it’s playing a Power Five program, but King will be great, the Miami offense will start to work, and while it won’t be perfect, it’ll be a great step forward for Manny Diaz and the program after the way last year ended.

Miami vs UAB Prediction, Line

Miami 30, UAB 17

Bet on Miami vs UAB with BetMGM

Miami -13.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Apocalypse ’45

1: Bill & Ted Face The Music