Miami vs New England Prediction, Game Preview

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction and game preview.

Miami vs New England Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: CBS

Miami (0-0) vs. New England (0-0) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

TB12 is in Florida now.

Cam Newton is a fine quarterback, but he’s not Tom Brady, and now the New England offense is changing around just enough to potentially need a little time to get off the ground. The Dolphins have a sneaky-good group of skill players around placeholder QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, with a deep addition of running backs to at least form a decent rotation. However …

Why New England Will Win

Even with all of the upgrades and additions across the board, the Miami offensive line is still going to be a problem. The blocking was almost never there, and it’s not going to be a killer right out of the gate. The New England defensive front is tweaking things, but the linebacking corps is still going to be among the best in the NFL.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Cam Newton, New England

How much of a runner will he be? Bill Belichick has made no secret about how much he wants to add more of a rushing element to the quarterback mix after seeing what Lamar Jackson has done to be a game-changer. Newton isn’t going to be Jackson, but the offense will have another dimension that hasn’t been there in decades.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami will be competent. It’s not going to be a total disaster, but it won’t get the offense going well enough to overcome a New England defense that’s going to be strong from the start. Newton won’t be Brady-sharp, but the offense will be creative, the line will take over, and Game One post-Brady will be a success.

Miami vs New England Prediction, Line

New England 34, Miami 13

New England -6, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

