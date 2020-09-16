Miami vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Miami Hurricanes vs Louisville Cardinals prediction and game preview.

Miami vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ABC

Miami (1-0) vs Louisville (1-0) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Well hello, Miami running game.

It was the best day by a Hurricane ground attack in six years – at least, against another FBS team – when it rumbled over the UAB defense for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 win.

Louisville’s defense held firm against WKU in a 35-21 victory, but the defensive front is about to get plowed on by a suddenly physical Miami offensive front that did a nice job of opening up gaps for Cam’Ron Harris – 134 yards and two scores – and new QB D’Eriq King.

The Canes didn’t exactly open it up as much as it ground down the Blazers with big run after big run, but …

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals are about to push the Miami secondary.

UAB couldn’t get its running game going, but before getting hurt, QB Tyler Johnston was able to keep things moving enough to keep the team in the game.

Against WKU, Louisville’s Micale Cunningham was in midseason form, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 24 rushing yards and a score.

It’s rare that D’Eriq King isn’t the most dynamic quarterback on the field, but Cunningham was outstanding at pushing the offense deep. If Miami’s pass rush doesn’t generate more pressure than it did against UAB, there’s going to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much better is the Louisville run defense than it was last year?

Cunningham and the offense will have a hard time getting going consistently enough to overcome the Miami running game that will keep it all going after its win last Thursday. It won’t get to 300 yards again, but it’ll push past 200 as it comes up with another win after taking down the Cardinals 52-17 last year.

King and Cunningham will emerge from the national showcase game as two of the biggest stars of the 2020 season.

Miami vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Miami 34, Louisville 30

Louisville -2.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

