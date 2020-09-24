Miami vs Jacksonville Prediction, Game Preview

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami vs Jacksonville Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 24

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: NFL Network

Miami (0-2) vs Jacksonville (1-1) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Start throwing, keep throwing, and test the Jacksonville secondary that couldn’t handle Phil Rivers in the opener against Indianapolis, or Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee passing game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick won’t have too many issues with time – Jacksonville doesn’t have enough of a pass rush – and he’s been able to spread the ball around to go along with a ground game that’s been better than the overall numbers might look.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

How do you want to move the ball on the Miami defense? The Dolphins couldn’t handle Cam Newton and the New England ground game, and they got ripped up by Josh Allen and the Buffalo passing attack.

Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville passing game is clicking, the offense dominated on third downs in the 33-30 loss to Tennessee, and Miami doesn’t have the ground game to power away on a D that held the Titans to just 123 yards.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Myles Gaskin, Miami

What do you do with the rookie back from Washington? He’s clearly the best back on the roster – at least so far – and he’s catching the ball just enough to be a thought in PPR leagues, but Jordan Howard is the guy on the goal line with two touchdowns in two games. For the long haul, though, Gaskin might be a free agent fantasy pick up worth looking at.

What’s Going To Happen

America will check out Minshew Mania with a Jacksonville team that’s been one of the season’s best early surprises. Miami will stay in the game throughout with more of an offensive balance than normal, but James Robinson will steal the show. Minshew will keep the chains moving, but the ground attack will take over as the game goes on.

Miami vs Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Jacksonville 27, Miami 23

Jacksonville -3, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

