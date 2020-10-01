Memphis vs SMU Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis Tigers vs SMU Mustangs prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs SMU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Network: ESPN2

Memphis (1-0) vs SMU (3-0) Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

It’s been a rough run getting this season going, beating Arkansas State before getting knocked out for the last few weeks with COVID issues.

The team is rested.

Just like it was last year, the offense is explosive, the passing game is sharp – it started out fantastic – and SMU has to be able to keep up.

SMU might have the offense rolling, but the secondary was picked apart by North Texas even though it generates a good pass rush. The defense does a whole lot of things right, but the overall production still isn’t there. Now it has to deal with an offense that’s going to keep the pressure n for a full four quarters.

Why SMU Will Win

The Mustangs are tuned up and playing well.

Yeah, Memphis might be rested after the last few weeks, but SMU has three games under its belt, it’s going to be in better overall shape, and it’s been a whole lot sharper after making too many mistakes early on.

The Mustangs haven’t turned the ball over win the last two games, penalties haven’t been a problem, and the offense has found its groove with Ulysses Bentley – the nation’s leading rusher – ripping off close to 11 yards per carry to go along with TJ McDaniel being more of a workhorse.

All that, and veteran QB Shane Buechele has been terrific.

What’s Going To Happen

It was one of the best games of 2019. Memphis held off SMU in a 54-48 thriller with the two teams combining for well over 1,000 yards with close to 800 through the air.

Memphis has more talent and the better lines, but SMU will be a bit more seasoned and a bit more balanced at home. The Tiger passing game, though, will come through in the second half with a few late scoring drives to get the season back on track.

Memphis vs SMU Prediction, Line

Memphis 41, SMU 38

Memphis -2.5, o/u: 74.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

