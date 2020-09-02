Memphis vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs Arkansas State prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN

Memphis (0-0) vs Arkansas State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Arkansas State offense has the chops to keep up with whatever the Memphis attack puts on the board.

It won’t matter if it’s Logan Bonner or Layne Hatcher at quarterback, the Red Wolves will crank up a passing game with the firepower to put up 300 yards through the air and score in bunches.

The Memphis defense should be a bit better as the season goes on under new defensive coordinator Mike McIntyre, but it’s not going to be a brick wall right away. ASU will come up with just enough of a ground game to take some of the pressure off of the rest of the offense.

The Red Wolves get a wee bit of a break defensively with Memphis star RB Kenneth Gainwell choosing to opt out on the 2020 season, but …

Why Memphis Will Win

The Arkansas State defense is going to be in for a long, long day.

Again, the offense should be strong enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but the defensive side that was 124th in the nation last year has to replace a whole slew of big producers from last year’s group.

On the other side, the ASU offensive line might get back a ton of experience, but it was but a soft breeze against most decent pass rushes last year. Now it has to go against a Tiger pass rush that gets back Joseph Dorceus and a whole slew of other active playmakers.

No, the Memphis defense won’t shut down the ASU offense to a dead stop, but it’ll hold its own just enough in key moments to turn good drives into field goal attempts.

What’s Going To Happen

Be upset is there aren’t a whole lot of fireworks.

Even without Gainwell, Memphis and new head coach Ryan Silverfield – in his first regular season game as the main man – will be more than fine. The offense should be able to keep the big plays from last season going against a mediocre ASU defense.

The Red Wolves will do their part to make Memphis keep pressing. They won’t go away, but they won’t be able to keep up in the fourth quarter.

In a new era, look for the Tigers to make a statement, at least offensively.

Memphis vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Memphis 44, Arkansas State 27

Memphis -19, o/u: 72

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

