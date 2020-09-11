Memphis Football Pauses All Activities After Positive COVID Tests

The University of Memphis football program has paused all football activities after several people tested positive for COVID-19

The University of Memphis announced on Friday that it will pause all of its football activities after several people within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an article from the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the outbreak might have come from players allegedly being on a party bus after last week’s 37-24 win over Arkansas State. From the report, players were tested three times before the game and then right after, but now upwards of 20 players have reportedly tested positive.

Reporting with @mgiannotto and @munzly: Memphis has at least 20 people within the football program who have tested positive for COVID-19 and "at least 20" more who are in quarantine due to contact tracing according to multiple sources.https://t.co/kqxBlgJrls — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) September 11, 2020

However, Memphis defensive tackle O’Bryan Goodson disputes the report.

Lies Dog! Nobody Had A Party Nor Was On A Party Bus!! Arkansas St needs to be the ones Tested❗️ We’ve been doing what we’re supposed to do , all this came after we played them! https://t.co/5YPJBw2Dx4 — OB Goodson Jr. #️⃣1️⃣ (@OBryanGoodson) September 11, 2020

Now the American Athletic Conference opener against Houston for Friday night the 18th is in question, as is the following Friday game against UTSA on the road.

Arkansas State is expected to play at Kansas State this weekend.

If the Memphis date with Houston can’t go as scheduled, there would have to be some reworking to do to get it in. Houston doesn’t have any open dates the rest of the way outside of October 3rd.

If Memphis and SMU move their game – scheduled for October 3rd – to October 10th when both the Cougars and Tigers could move their game to the third.