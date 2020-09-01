Marshall vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs Eastern Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs Eastern Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Network: ESPN

Marshall (0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (0-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Kentucky Will Win

There’s enough experience and talent on both sides of the ball to be a problem.

The offensive isn’t going to do too much through the air, but the ground game that cranked out over 200 yards per game last season should be solid behind a terrific line full of all-stars.

The defensive front loses star pass rusher Aaron Patrick, but seven starters are back starting with a good group of defensive tackles. Marshall is breaking in a new starting quarterback – Grant Wells – and its defensive front is going to need a tune-up game or two, but …

Why Marshall Will Win

The defense should be strong enough to hold the EKU running game in check.

Forget about the Colonels doing much of anything through the air – the secondary should be the strength of the Herd D – but the defense that was second in Conference USA against the run is fine despite the new bodies coming in.

The game should come down to the Marshall offensive line. Eastern Kentucky might have a nice defensive front, but as long as the Herd can blast away for Brenden Knox and the good backs, staying in control of the game shouldn’t be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Kentucky needs to own the time of possession battle, and it won’t win it by enough to matter.

Marshall will get on the board with a few early scores, and while EKU won’t get rolled, it’ll have a problem keeping things moving on third down.

The Colonel passing game won’t work when it needs to, and Wells will be fine for the Herd.

Marshall vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Line

Marshall 36, Eastern Kentucky 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

