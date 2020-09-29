LSU vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores prediction and game preview.

LSU vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

LSU (0-1) vs Vanderbilt (0-1) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

Is KJ Costello and the Mississippi State offense on the other side? Nope? Okay, start from there and move forward.

Lost in the loss to the Bulldogs was an okay day from Myles Brennan. He missed too many throws and gave up two picks, but he also threw for 345 yards and helped keep the team alive in the 44-34 loss.

Star CB Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to be back after missing last week with a non-COVID related illness, and the defense really is a whole lot better than it looked in the loss.

Vanderbilt has to still prove it can get the O moving, struggling to get 12 points on the board in the loss to Texas A&M, finishing with 252 yards of total offense.

Don’t expect much of a running game from the Commodores against the Tiger front four. If LSU scores early, it should be able to coast.

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Just how down is LSU?

Even with all the talent and personnel losses, LSU is still the defending national champ, and it’s likely going to press a bit after the embarrassing performance on Saturday.

Vandy’s loss to Texas A&M might not have been pretty, but the defense is the real deal. It did a strong job of getting off the field on third downs, forced three takeaways, and it made up for a few problems against the run with enough big stops to make up for them.

There might not be a whole lot of pressure in the backfield, but the Commodores will hold up just enough against the run to keep LSU from controlling the tempo.

What’s Going To Happen

This still isn’t going to be the 2019 LSU team running out of the tunnel, but it’s going to be a whole lot better overall than it looked against Mississippi State.

The Mike Leach offense took LSU out of its game. It turned into a track meet, and the Tigers had to try to keep up. This will be a whole lot different of a game without any real worries over Vanderbilt big offensive plays.

This will be LSU’s game throughout, but the Commodore D will keep this from getting brutal.

LSU vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

LSU 34, Vanderbilt 13

LSU -20.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

