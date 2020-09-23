LSU vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview

LSU Tigers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs prediction and game preview.

LSU vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

LSU (0-0) vs Mississippi State (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why LSU Will Win

This offense should still work.

It might be missing just about all of the superstars from last year’s epic team, but QB Myles Brennan is a good talent, the receiving corps is loaded with upside, and the offensive line will be excellent.

The next men up are very, very good against a defense that loses five of its top seven tacklers.

But against the Mississippi State passing game that’s about to crank up, the Tigers have the defensive backs to hold their own. Mike Leach’s O will put up big numbers, but CB Derek Stingley and S JaCoby Stevens form a good start to one of the nation’s top secondaries.

– Week 3 Expert Picks: NFL

Why Mississippi State Will Win

There’s defensive experience overall, and the parts filling in for the lost producers might just be better. As long as the passing game and the offense do what they’re expected to, the defense just has to hold serve once in a while. As good as LSU’s offense should be, it might take a wee bit to get there.

And then there’s the reason you called – the Leach offense. Get ready for KJ Costello.

Leach hasn’t 100% fully and totally committed to who his starting quarterback will be – he might switch this up at the final moment – but the passing game is going to keep the pressure on from the start.

Assume 300 passing yards from the Bulldogs, but …

– Week 4 Expert Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

Few teams in America could’ve used a tune-up game against a Central North Cupcake State more than these two.

How will the timing be on the Mississippi State O? It might rely on Kylin Hill and the running attack more than you might think, but the parts will be there to throw a scare into the Tigers for a half.

This is still an incredibly loaded LSU team, and over the long haul of the game, it’ll wear down the Bulldogs enough to get out with a good win in a fun game.

Give this one to the LSU lines.

LSU vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

LSU 34, Mississippi State 23

Bet on LSU vs Mississippi State with BetMGM

SU -16.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: RBG

1: DTF