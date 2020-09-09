Louisville vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville Cardinals vs WKU Hilltoppers prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Louisville (0-0) vs. WKU (0-0) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

Can the WKU offense keep up the pace?

It was a great season for the Hilltoppers, but it only scored more than 28 points three times and was under the mark in eight games. There might be a new quarterback, but the rest of the WKU offense should be fine. Fine probably doesn’t get it done against this Louisville attack.

The Cardinal running game is flashy and productive, and the receivers are right up there with the best in the ACC. 28 points might not get it done to hang around with this group. However …

Why WKU Will Win

The Hilltopper defense might be good enough to keep that Cardinal O in relative check.

13 of the top 15 tacklers are back around All-America one-man-wrecking-crew DeAngelo Malone on one end. As good as Louisville was last season, the offensive line was a pass protection disaster, even with new New York Jet Mekhi Becton anchoring one side.

The pressure from the front is good enough to help another terrific secondary that should win its share of battles against the Cardinal receivers.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a frustrating day for Louisville, who won 38-21 last year.

The offense will get going early, but it’ll stall too often against the WKU defense that should be strong on third downs and should get to QB Micale Cunningham enough to be annoying.

However, the Cardinals will step it up late to pull away. It’ll be a good first victory against a team strong enough to be in the Conference USA championship mix.

Louisville vs WKU Prediction, Line

Louisville 34, WKU 20

Louisville -11.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

