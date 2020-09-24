Louisville vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville Cardinals vs Pitt Panthers prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

Louisville (2-0) vs Pitt (1-1) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals might have lost to Miami, but the passing game still works.

They blew past the 300-yard mark through the air in the first two games, with Malik Cunningham getting off to a great start, and they’re about to give Pitt a battle.

The Panthers haven’t had any problems so far in easy wins over Austin Peay and Syracuse, but now the secondary is going to get pressured with the quick-hitting Cardinal attack.

The offensive line hasn’t been bad so far in pass protection, and it should be able to be just good enough to keep Cunningham from being under constant attack.

Why Pitt Will Win

Kenny Pickett has been fantastic so far.

The Panther quarterback only threw 13 touchdown passes and nine picks last year, but he hit 70% of his passes with three scores and an interception in the first two games. Now he’s about to roll against a Cardinal secondary coming off a rough day against Miami – D’Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three scores.

And then there’s the pass rush.

Yes, Louisville was able to hold up a bit against the Hurricanes, but the Panthers have the defensive front that should be among the nation’s best for a second straight year. It hammered Syracuse for seven sacks – the Orange line is awful – and it’ll at least do enough to be a bother.

What’s Going To Happen

Pitt will finally get a battle.

Louisville will throw well – Tutu Atwell hit Miami for 114 yards and two touchdown catches last week – but it can’t be -3 in turnover margin again, and it’ll be close.

Pitt will rely more on the running game and the defense than Pickett, and it’ll control the time of possession enough to keep Cunningham on the sidelines for close to 35 minutes.

Louisville vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Pitt 31, Louisville 26

Pitt -3, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

