Louisiana vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns vs Georgia State Panthers prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs Georgia State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN2

Louisiana (1-0) vs Georgia State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

So how was your weekend?

All Louisiana did was walk into Ames and dominate Iowa State on the way to a 31-14 win that might not have defined the program, but it certainly got it noticed under Billy Napier.

The amazing part? The offense didn’t even work.

The Ragin’ Cajun running game struggled to get going, QB Levi Lewis didn’t do too much for the passing game, and in all the 272 yards shouldn’t have been enough to pull off a huge win.

But there weren’t any big mistakes, the return game was massive, and now the momentum has to continue against a Georgia State team that’s just getting its feet wet. However …

Why Georgia State Will Win

Don’t sleep on the Panthers.

The defense gets back everyone but two key tacklers, the linebackers are in place to hold down the Louisiana ground game, and the offensive side has weapons around a line that gets back four starters.

The quarterback play has to shine with 6-5 passer Cornelious Brown taking over, but the receiving weapons are there and the rotation at running back should be more than fine.

Overconfidence shouldn’t be an issue for Louisiana, but Georgia State has the talent and experience to take advantage of the moment if there’s any letdown after the emotion of last weekend.

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana will win, but it’s going to be in for a fight.

The two didn’t play last year in Georgia State’s run to a bowl game, but this year’s team could be even stronger if the quarterback play is fine. Give it about a half, but the Ragin’ Cajun running game will kick in just in time to avoid the upset in a good game that will blow open late.

Louisiana vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Louisiana 34, Georgia State 21

Louisiana -17, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

