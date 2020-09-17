Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles prediction and game preview.

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: ESPN2

Louisiana Tech (0-0) vs Southern Miss (1-0) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Louisiana Tech has had a rough run, with postponed/cancelled games and COVID concerns keeping the program from getting its season going.

As bad as things have been for the promising Bulldog program, at least it didn’t start out like Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles got rolled at home by South Alabama, was sucking wind by the third quarter, couldn’t get the running game working, lost, and then head coach Jay Hopson resigned. It’s now Scotty Walden’s thing to fix.

The Southern Miss defensive front did nothing against South Alabama, and the offensive line had major issues for the ground game. The Bulldogs have the passing game to get off to a hot start, but …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Louisiana Tech lines are going to be an early issue.

It wasn’t all that great in pass protection last year, and now it has to replace three starters. The defensive line has to undergo an overhaul, too, and has to find new parts for all the lost top tacklers. It’s going to be a bit to restock the Louisiana Tech shelves.

So what went right for USM against South Alabama? With the running game not working, QB Jack Abraham threw for 314 yards and had the team’s longest run.

This is a much, much better Golden Eagle team than it showed against South Alabama, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana Tech has way, way too many new parts getting their first starts.

Southern Miss might be ragged, and the lines aren’t going to all of a sudden be magical a few weeks after the debacle to start the season, but the passing game will be terrific against the revamped Louisiana Tech secondary in a rough game with neither side looking great.

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 34, Louisiana Tech 30

Southern Miss -5.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

