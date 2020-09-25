Louisiana Tech vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Tech vs Houston Baptist prediction and game preview.

Louisiana Tech vs Houston Baptist Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

Network: ESPN3

Louisiana Tech (1-0) vs Houston Baptist (0-2) Game Preview

Why Houston Baptist Will Win

Welcome to the Bailey Zappe show.

The Houston Baptist quarterback is an unassuming 6-2, 215-pounder who has been every bit as good so far as any passer in college football. He threw a mega-scare into Texas Tech with 567 yards and four touchdowns, and he hit North Texas for 480 yards and three scores.

And now he’ll bomb away against a Louisiana Tech secondary that’s still rebuilding a bit.

This is a good Bulldog team that should be a major factor in the Conference USA title chase, but it had to hang on for dear life against Southern Miss after allowing Jack Abraham to hit 75% of his passes with three touchdowns and a pick. However …

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Louisiana Tech passers are going to eat.

Head coach Skip Holtz rotated Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen in the win over Southern Miss to kick things off, and they combined to hit 69% of their passes for 218 yards and four scores.

As good as the Houston Baptist passing game has been, it’s allowed yards just as quickly, with Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman throwing for 430 yards and gave up 361 yards and four scores through the air against North Texas.

Get ready for at least 300 yards from the Louisiana Tech passing game.

What’s Going To Happen

Zappe will get his yards, and Houston Baptist will make this a whole lot of fun, but Louisiana Tech’s offense is about to go off.

The Bulldogs will put up points in bunches from the start.

Louisiana Tech vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 52, Houston Baptist 30

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 3

