Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Broadcast
Date: Sunday, September 20
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Network: FOX
Los Angeles Rams (1-0) vs Philadelphia (0-1) Game Preview
Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win
Can Philadelphia field a normal team?
Nine Eagles are on the injury report with the defensive line taking the biggest hit. The Rams weren’t able to do too much with the running game against Dallas in the 20-17 win, but they kept pounding and pounding on the was to 40 carries for a tough 153 yards. Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers were able to settle in the offense.
The Rams offense – and especially QB Jared Goff – might work a whole lot better when it’s moving at a crisper pace, but holding on to the ball for close to 36 minutes like it did vs. the Cowboys works, too. However …
Why Philadelphia Will Win
The Philly defense worked against Washington. Dwayne Haskins didn’t hit anything big, and The Team’s ground attack went almost nowhere. So how did the Eagles lose?
Turnovers. It was -3 in turnover margin, and Washington converted on everything. Cut down the mistakes, get something more out of the wide receivers, and hope for the LA offense to bog down a bit. Dallas didn’t get any consistent pressure on Jared Goff. Do that, and the Rams will go back to the okay ground game.
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
RB Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams
Is he going to be the main man for the LA running game, or is he just holding on to a spot until Cam Akers takes over? Akers – a rooking from Florida State – brings the flash, and Darrell Henderson has home run hitting ability, but it was Brown who led the way with 79 tough yards and two scores.
What’s Going To Happen
Don’t get too bogged down in the Eagles being so hurt. However, the lack of pop from the wide receivers will be a big problem for an offense that doesn’t have the rushing game to overcome the other issues. The Eagles will look great early, but Goff and the Rams will play stronger – and more balanced – late.
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Prediction, Line
Los Angeles Rams 23, Philadelphia 20
LA Rams -1, o/u: 45.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
