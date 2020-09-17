Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Los Angeles Rams (1-0) vs Philadelphia (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Can Philadelphia field a normal team?

Nine Eagles are on the injury report with the defensive line taking the biggest hit. The Rams weren’t able to do too much with the running game against Dallas in the 20-17 win, but they kept pounding and pounding on the was to 40 carries for a tough 153 yards. Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers were able to settle in the offense.

The Rams offense – and especially QB Jared Goff – might work a whole lot better when it’s moving at a crisper pace, but holding on to the ball for close to 36 minutes like it did vs. the Cowboys works, too. However …

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: College Football

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The Philly defense worked against Washington. Dwayne Haskins didn’t hit anything big, and The Team’s ground attack went almost nowhere. So how did the Eagles lose?

Turnovers. It was -3 in turnover margin, and Washington converted on everything. Cut down the mistakes, get something more out of the wide receivers, and hope for the LA offense to bog down a bit. Dallas didn’t get any consistent pressure on Jared Goff. Do that, and the Rams will go back to the okay ground game.

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams

Is he going to be the main man for the LA running game, or is he just holding on to a spot until Cam Akers takes over? Akers – a rooking from Florida State – brings the flash, and Darrell Henderson has home run hitting ability, but it was Brown who led the way with 79 tough yards and two scores.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t get too bogged down in the Eagles being so hurt. However, the lack of pop from the wide receivers will be a big problem for an offense that doesn’t have the rushing game to overcome the other issues. The Eagles will look great early, but Goff and the Rams will play stronger – and more balanced – late.

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 23, Philadelphia 20

Bet on Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia with BetMGM

LA Rams -1, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Social Dilemma

1: Cuties