Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati prediction and game preview.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) vs Cincinnati (0-0) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

Joe Burrow, meet Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The Chargers have a whole slew of issues and concerns, but the pass rush is going to be fantastic from the start. As good as Burrow is expected to be, it’s going to be hard to show it off behind a mediocre offensive front that should be better, but will need time to jell. That’s not going to happen against this Charger defensive front.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

It’s not like the Chargers have anything special on the offensive line, either. The passing game will be competent with Tyrod Taylor throwing to a good group of receivers, and Austin Ekeler is an okay back, but can they get any time to work? The defensive front might be Cincinnati’s most improved area, and the secondary should be a bit better after bringing in a few key reinforcements.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles

Always a great fill-in when Melvin Gordon wasn’t able to go, now Ekeler is the well-played No. 1 back with the pressure of the running game all on his shoulders. The Chargers have the defense, and they have a decent passing game, and now it’s up to Ekeler to round out everything else.

What’s Going To Happen

The Charger defense will take over in the second half. The Cincinnati offense will be Joe Mixon-heavy as much as possible, and it’s not going to force Burrow to play hero ball, but he’ll be under pressure all game long.

Los Angeles vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 27, Cincinnati 20

Los Angeles -3, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

