Liberty vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty Flames vs WKU Hilltoppers prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries LT Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Network: ESPNU

Liberty (0-0) vs WKU (0-1) Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The offense isn’t going to skip a beat from last year’s terrific attack. Auburn transfer QB Malik Willis can move, the running backs are terrific – Joshua Mack is due for a breakout year – and even without Antonio Gandy-Golden, the receiving corps is going to be great.

WKU’s defense will keep the Flames from going off, but can the offense keep up?

Scoring on a consistent basis was an issue last year for the Hilltoppers, and getting to O going against Louisville was like pulling teeth – they finished with just 248 total yards and 21 points. However …

Why WKU Will Win

Liberty’s defense wasn’t anything special against the decent offenses, and now it’s revamping things with a whole slew of new starters in their first games.

Former Maryland QB Tyrrell Pigrome led WKU against Louisville with 68 rushing yards and there for 129 yards and a score, but the offense struggled overall. Liberty isn’t Louisville on either side of the ball.

Liberty’s biggest concern early on will be an offensive line that has to replace two starters. Welcome to DeAngelo Malone, WKU’s All-America-caliber pass rusher who led the team with eight tackles and a sack with 3.5 tackles for loss against Louisville.

What’s Going To Happen

Liberty’s offense will keep this close.

WKU didn’t play well against Louisville, and yet it was able to fight back late to at least not get its doors blown off. At home – even though home field advantage doesn’t mean as much as it normally does – the Hilltoppers will be more efficient offensively and the D will come up with just enough takeaways to overcome other issues.

Liberty vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 27, Liberty 23

WKU -14, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

