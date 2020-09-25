Las Vegas vs New England Prediction, Game Preview

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Las Vegas vs New England Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: CBS

Las Vegas (2-0) vs New England (1-1) Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The running game continues to be just effective enough to control games. The Raiders aren’t cranking out big, gashing yards, but they’re destroying teams in the time of possession battle, and they’re not making big mistakes.

Against New Orleans in the 34-24 win, the Raiders held the ball for over 36 minutes, were flagged just three times – to the Saints’ ten – and turned the ball over once. New England will want to control the tempo, and it won’t.

Why New England Will Win

Cam newton is throwing again, too. He’s looking and playing like his old self running the ball – at least until the final play of the 35-30 loss to Seattle – but he showed he can still wing it around with close to 400 yards through the air.

It’s not that the Las Vegas pass defense has been anything stellar – it hasn’t – but it’s just not on the field enough. If Cam can get into a groove like he did in the second half against the Seahawks, the offense will take over.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Sony Michel, New England

A disappointment to fantasy owners last season, Michel has one touchdown so far and a mere 56 yards in the first two games. Newton has been too good and too effective around the goal line, but he can’t keep taking big shots. At some point, Michel and the Patriot backs have to do more.

What’s Going To Happen

The Las Vegas thing is working. The team was more physical than Carolina and New Orleans, and Derek Carr is playing well when challenged. Can he be Russell Wilson? No, and at home, the Patriot defense will make up for the rough second half last week with a strong game up front.

Las Vegas vs New England Prediction, Line

New England 26, Las Vegas 24

New England -5.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

