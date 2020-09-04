Las Vegas vs Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers prediction and game preview.

Las Vegas vs Carolina Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: CBS

Las Vegas (0-0) vs Carolina (0-0) Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Can Carolina really get the passing game going under Teddy Bridgewater? The offense will be about getting the ball the Christian McCaffrey first, second, and third, and then asking Bridgewater to keep the chains moving. The O should be fine against the Raider D, but can it be explosive enough if McCaffrey can’t get going? On the other side, Las Vegas will pound and pound some more on a revamped Panther defensive front, but …

Why Carolina Will Win

Will the Raiders get the production they need at receiver? Josh Jacobs and the running game should be fine, but they’re relying on Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards to make a splash right away. Defensively, do they have the pass rush to get to Bridgewater? There are still a whole lot of question marks about Clelin Ferrell and the rest of the line.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas

There’s no more Raider-like wide receiver than the flash of lightning that’s Ruggs. Can he be a bit of a volume-catcher, or will he be a home run hitter who comes up large in leagues that value yards per catch? He’ll be targeted for at least two long bombs.

What’s Going To Happen

There might be a slew of changes with the Oakland-to-Las Vegas franchise, but few teams underwent a bigger overhaul than Carolina. New head coach Matt Rhule knows what he’s doing, but this is a young team that’s going to need time. The Raiders aren’t going to do anything crazy. They’ll run effectively, control the clock, and they’ll get the few big plays needed out of the improved receiving corps.

Las Vegas vs Carolina Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 26, Carolina 24

Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

