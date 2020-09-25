LA Rams vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview

LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

LA Rams vs Buffalo Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: FOX

Los Angeles (2-0) vs Buffalo (2-0) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

The Buffalo pass rush hasn’t been good enough. The Rams are good at getting the offense moving when it works with a bit of a tempo, and it gets the ball out of Jared Goff’s hands in a hurry.

Defensively, the Rams have been terrific at forcing mistakes and has been able to hold firm when needed so far. For the first time this year, Buffalo is facing a real secondary – the Jets and Miami don’t really count.

Why Buffalo Will Win

Yeah, Buffalo hasn’t played any world-beaters, but the offense has been able to ramp it up to become one of the best and most explosive in the NFL. Josh Allen has turned into a star, the addition of Stefon Diggs to go along with John Brown has opened things up, and it’s all clicking.

Allen is coming into his own – he has yet to throw a pick – and this is the type of game the team has been waiting for. It’s a showcase moment.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff has thrown three touchdown passes this season, and all three went to Higbee last week in the win over Philadelphia. Of course, the Bills are going to adjust to what happened and make sure Higbee is locked down, but he’s still going to be a dangerous option around the goal line.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Bills step up their game with the improvement in competition? Allen will be under pressure more than he was in the first two games, but the defense will pick up the slack and shut down the Ram ground game. Goff will have his moments, but this is the week for the good group of Bill running backs to take over.

LA Rams vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 23, LA Rams 20

Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

