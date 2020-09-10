Kansas vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs Coastal Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Network: FS1

Kansas (0-0) vs Coastal Carolina (0-0) Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

How did Coastal Carolina pull off the 12-7 win over the Jayhawks last year in Lawrence? It got more physical than the Power Five program.

The Chanticleers were miserable at moving the chains, but they were able to slow things down and pound away for a tough 172 yards while holding the ball for almost 35 minutes. Now they get four starters back on the line to provide a push for star RB CJ Marable – who ran for 148 yards and a score.

They didn’t turn the ball over, were +2 in turnover margin, and Kansas couldn’t do much of anything after taking an early 7-0 lead.

And this year’s Coastal Carolina team is better.

Why Kansas Will Win

The skill talent is good enough to be far more explosive and far more effective than last year’s version.

RB Pooka Williams is the star of the show, but the receivers are there, too, with three of the top four targets returning. Coastal Carolina DE Tarron Jackson is magnificent, but the overall pass rush shouldn’t be enough to bother the Jayhawk backfield.

Defensively, KU has an okay secondary, and head coach Les Miles has been able to improve the talent over the last year, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Really, how healthy is Kansas? There was reportedly a COVID-19 breakout on the football team, but a spokesman said the team should be fine and ready to go.

This is a dangerous Coastal Carolina team with a strong enough starting 22 to be a problem. Kansas will find more offense than it showed in last year’s loss, and motivation won’t be a problem.

It won’t be pretty, and it won’t be easy, but the Jayhawks will pull this out helped by a few takeaways it wasn’t able to generate last year.

Kansas vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Kansas 27, Coastal Carolina 17

Kansas -7, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

