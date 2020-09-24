Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs Baylor Bears prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

Network: ESPNU

Kansas (0-1) vs Baylor (0-0) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas was outclassed and outplayed in the 38-23 loss to Coastal Carolina, but the passing game wasn’t bad, the rushing attack averaged close to five yards per carry, and the offense woke up in the second half.

There’s no excuse for the Big 12 team to lose at home to the Sun Belt squad – and for the second year in a row – but this looked like a Jayhawk team that could use some seasoning. It started to work as the game wore on, but the 28-3 deficit was way too much to overcome.

Meanwhile, Baylor has had a rough time getting the season going with postponement after postponement. Under the new coaching staff, the pass protection has to be a whole lot better, the defense has to fill in plenty of gaps, and it has to be sharp if the Kansas offense that improved late two weeks ago is good from the start.

Why Baylor Will Win

Kansas couldn’t handle the quickness of Coastal Carolina.

For all of the other issues the Jayhawks had in the opening game loss, the biggest one was on the lines. The Chanticleers came up with five sacks and 12 tackles for loss, and KU generated a grand total of zero sacks and just two tackles for loss.

Baylor’s offensive line was hardly a rock last season, but it gets back four starters and should be a whole lot stronger as the season goes on.

This isn’t the team of 2019 that came within a few plays of going off to the College Football Playoff, but enough parts are back – starting with QB Charlie Brewer – to be fine right away despite the lack of an opening game.

What’s Going To Happen

2007. That was the last time Kansas was able to beat Baylor.

Not only have the Jayhawks had problems with the Bears over the last several years, they’ve been obliterated.

How bad has this series been? Baylor has won ten in a row, and in nine of those wins, Kansas failed to score more than 14 points. Over the last five years the Jayhawks failed to score double digit points.

Baylor has outscored Kansas by an average of around 49-11 over the last ten years, including a 61-6 blasting last year.

The Bears haven’t played yet, but they’ll be just fine.

Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 40, Kansas 14

Baylor -17.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

