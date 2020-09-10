Kansas State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State Wildcats vs Arkansas State Red Wolves prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Network: FOX

Kansas State (0-0) vs Arkansas State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves weren’t bad in the 37-24 loss to Memphis in the opener. They got in a little bit of work, the passing game was fine, and they provided a push against a team that made it into the New Year’s Six last year.

ASU has a strong enough passing game to be a problem for a revamped Kansas State secondary that won’t get a whole lot of help from an okay pass rush. Wyatt Hubert is a terrific playmaker in the backfield, but the Red Wolves should have time to work.

Expect more than 400 yards of total ASU offense.

Why Kansas State Will Win

Memphis isn’t exactly known as a program for its ability to milk the clock – it wasn’t bad last year in time of possession, but its game is more about speed and big plays. It was able to hold the ball for over 34 minutes against Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves like to operate quickly with a fast tempo, and while it all usually works, they never have the ball – they were 113th in the nation last year in time of possession.

The Kansas State program for years and years and years has lived off of control. Last year’s team was ninth in the nation and first in the Big 12 in time of possession, and against ASU it should have the ball for at least 35 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Time of possession, turnover margin – ASU gave it away three times against Memphis – and doing the little things right. Kansas State will overcome a sluggish overall offensive performance by always keeping the game plays at the level it likes.

This is the game to get the revamped offensive line in sync, and it’s not always going to be pretty. However, the Wildcats will go on enough long marches to do what they must to get the win, even if they won’t ever get comfortable.

Kansas State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 34, Arkansas State 20

Kansas State -10.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

