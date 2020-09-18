Kansas City vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

Kansas City (1-0) vs Los Angele Chargers (1-0) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

It’s not just Mr. Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes had a pedestrian 211-yard, three-touchdown day in the win over Houston, and he was simply a key part of the puzzle.

That’s a bit of an overstatement considering he was great early and forced the Texans out of their running game, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards and a score, and the defense dominant.

Deshaun Watson had nowhere to go with the ball and was under constant pressure, forcing the offense to blow off the running game that was effective early.

Tyron Taylor only hit 16-of-30 passes for 208 yards in LA’s 16-13 win over Cincinnati. That’s not going to work this week.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The defense is going to swarm around Edwards-Helaire.

It’s a good enough Chargers secondary to keep from getting lit up by Mahomes, but it’s going to have problems – everyone will. Stopping the Kansas City running game comes first, and the linebacking tandem of Kenneth Murray and Nick Vigil should be all around the ball.

It’s a whole different world this week, but LA held Cincinnati to under 300 yards.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers

Is this going to be Kelley’s running game? Austin Ekeler was fine – he ran 19 times for 84 yards – and he’s still the No. 1 back, but Kelley got the touchdown run along with 60 yards on 12 carries. Ekeler can bring the pop, too, but Kelley – the rookie from UCLA – will get his share of work.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas City misfired on a few chances in the red zone against Houston, but it only committed one penalty, had the ball for almost 35 minutes, and came up with an air-tight performance against a good team. The Chargers are good, and being in their new home will bring an added boost, but they’re going to struggle to get out of the first half alive.

Kansas City vs Los Angeles Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

