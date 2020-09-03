Kansas City vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas City vs Houston prediction and game preview.

Kansas City vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: NBC

Kansas City (0-0) vs. Houston (0-0) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

All eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes, the debut of rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and the offense that’s once again going to be a breathtaking display of firepower, but the defensive front has the upgrade with Chris Jones to be a factor.

Houston might have the weapons to keep up the pace, but the offensive line has to prove it can move the pile for the ground game. The KC defensive front isn’t a brick wall, but the pass rushers are there to be a problem.

Why Houston Will Win

The Texans still have the firepower to keep up. Forgetting for a moment how the Kansas City machine blew up in the second quarter of the 51-31 win over Houston in the Divisional Playoffs last year, Deshaun Watson and the passing game will keep coming against a Chief secondary that’s shaky at corner – at least to start. Tyrann Mathieu will move around as needed, but a 300-yard Watson passing game is a given.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB David Johnson, Houston

The offense really is all about Watson and his ability to make everyone around him better, but the season might hinge on whether or not Johnson brings a steady presence to the running game. Duke Johnson might be in the mix, but David Johnson is the do-it-all back who could erupt.

What’s Going To Happen

DeAndre Hopkins might be gone, but Watson will bomb away deep over and over and over again with Kenny Stills and Will Fuller stretching the field just enough to keep the Texans in it. But the Chiefs will pick up where they left off, Edwards-Helaire will have a huge game, and they’ll have an answer for every Texan big play.

Kansas City vs Houston Prediction, Line

Kansas City 38, Houston 31

Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

