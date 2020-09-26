Kansas City vs Baltimore Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City vs Baltimore Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 28

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: ESPN

Kansas City (2-0) vs Baltimore (2-0) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

Here comes the Kansas City running game.

Patrick Mahomes has been his brilliant self, but it’s the running game that’s taking over averaging over five yards per carry. The bulk yards weren’t there against the Chargers, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire and company were able to roll against Houston to start the season.

Baltimore has yet to sweat. It had no problems against Cleveland and Houston, and Kansas City – in a positive way – got pushed by Los Angeles and had more of a fight against Houston than the Ravens did.

It’s almost like KC hasn’t quite turned it loose yet, and even then it’s been brilliant.

Why Baltimore Will Win

It’s possible to run on the Chiefs. They have a decent pass rush, but they’re not coming up with a whole slew of plays behind the line, and they’re giving up enough rushing yards to be annoying.

Lamar Jackson has taken off from time to time, but he hasn’t turned it loose yet because he hasn’t had to. The offense has been so sharp, and there’s so much coming from the various rushing options that games are over by halftime. On the other side, the Baltimore defense is allowing teams to convert just 29% of their third down tries – it’ll have its moments when it slows down the Chief machine.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

We’re only two weeks in, but these two – likely the top two quarterbacks taking in your league, or at the very least they’re in everyone’s top five – have been mega-disappointments fantasy-wise compared to other rising stars.

Oh sure, they’ve been great, but five touchdown passes and 513 yards from Mahomes are fine, but there aren’t any rushing scores. Jackson? He has been brilliant, but no rushing scores, 479 passing yards and four scores is nothing compared to what Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, and others are doing.

These two owe their fantasy owners. This should be the game that makes that happen.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore having the home field advantage won’t matter as much as it should, but it’ll make more of a statement. It’ll be the Raven offensive line that controls this, with the running backs taking center stage even though everyone is watching for the superstars under center.

Kansas City vs Baltimore Prediction, Line

Baltimore 31, Kansas City 27

Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 5

