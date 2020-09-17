Jacksonville vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Jacksonville vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: CBS

Jacksonville (1-0) vs Tennessee (1-0) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Do you really believe in the Minshew Magic?

Gardner Minshew will never be Patrick Mahomes with the deep ball, but he hit 19-of-20 passes for 173 yards and three scores in the stunning 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

He kept the offense moving, didn’t make any big mistakes, and relied on the defense to get the job in the second half – the Jaguars allowed just three points after being down 17-14 at the half.

This might be a depleted team in several ways, but there’s an energy to it – and no, it’s not just because of the quarterback.

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Tennessee offensive backfield should get plenty of time to work.

Indianapolis didn’t run the ball all that consistently or well against the Jaguars, but that’s partly because Phil Rivers threw it 46 times and moved things with the midrange passes right up until those yards didn’t turn into points.

Or, because he threw two bad picks.

Ryan Tannehill didn’t throw any interceptions in the 16-14 win over Denver, and Derrick Henry had to work way too hard to get to 116 yards. Don’t expect any pressure from the Jacksonville defensive front – Tannehill and Henry won’t be too bothered.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB James Robinson, Jacksonville

Is he really going to be the Jacksonville running game? The booting of Leonard Fournette and a slew of injuries pushed Robison into the lead role, and he ran 16 times for 62 yards. He was the only player in the NFL last weekend who handled all of his team’s running back carries, but can he do more with his opportunities?

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee will look and play more like Tennessee is supposed to. Henry won’t have to work as hard as he needed to on Monday night, the defense will keep the Jacksonville running game from doing anything, and yeah, PK Stephen Gostkowski – after his nightmare of a game against Denver – will be just fine.

Jacksonville vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 31, Jacksonville 16

Tennessee -8.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

