Iowa State vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa State (0-1) vs TCU (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa State Will Win

You think Iowa State is a wee bit fired up after having to sit back and groove on that ugly 31-14 loss to Louisiana over the last few weeks?

The rough part about the defeat is that the D was fine. It kept the great Ragin’ Cajun offense in check, but a few special teams breakdowns – and too many offensive misfires – were too much to overcome.

TCU has yet to get its season going. It still has to work out its kinks.

Horned Frog QB Max Duggan is supposed to see a little time after getting diagnosed with a heart issue this offseason, but it’s Matthew Downing’s first start. He’s a walk-on about to go against a salty Cyclone D.

– Week 4 Expert Picks: College Football

Why TCU Will Win

The Horned Frog defense was the best in the Big 12 last season, and if the corners rise up fast, it should be every bit as strong.

The linebacking corps is going to be outstanding, and the line should be decent enough to bring a little pressure to Brock Purdy, who struggled way too much against Louisiana hitting 16-of-35 passes.

Yeah, Iowa State has a game under its belt and TCU doesn’t, but TCU has tape on Iowa State. It’s also had weeks to adapt and adjust.

– Week 3 Expert Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Be shocked if there are a whole lot of fireworks.

Iowa State lit up the Horned Frogs in a. 49-24 win at home, but this should be more like the 17-14 TCU win in Fort Worth in 2018.

Points will come at a premium, and Iowa State has the better quarterback with the veteran chops, but TCU’s defense will be slightly stronger in the fourth quarter. TCU will win the turnover battle to overcome a rough day from the O.

Iowa State vs TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 23, Iowa State 20

Bet on Iowa State vs TCU with BetMGM

Iowa State -2.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: RBG

1: DTF