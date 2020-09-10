Iowa State vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State Cyclones vs Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs Louisiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: ESPN

Network: MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Iowa State (0-0) vs. Louisiana (0-0) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

Here comes the Ragin’ Cajun rushing attack.

It opens things up, it’s fast, and it doesn’t allow defenses to get into the backfire. The nation’s 8th-best running game of 2019 has another good line, a strong veteran quarterbacking Levi Lewis, and a killer 1-2 rushing punch of Elijah Mitchell and Trey Regas.

Iowa State is full of veterans across the board, but it loses its top players from last season on the defensive interior and the secondary still has to prove it can come up with picks after struggling to make a ton of big plays.

Defensively, Louisiana is full of veterans from the Sun Belt’s second-best defense. It should be able to handle an Iowa State running game that isn’t going to be devastating, but …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Brock Purdy and the Cyclone passing game will wing it all over the yard. Louisiana might have had the Sun Belt’s best pass defense, and it returns several good starters, but this is a deep-play hitting Iowa State attack that’s going to keep bombing away.

No, Iowa State might not be balanced and smooth, but it’ll make up for it with the big throw.

On the other side, the linebacking cops is going to be fantastic. How do you slow down a spread rushing attack like Louisiana is bringing? Have smart, athletic linebackers who can get all over the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State will be in for a fight.

It had few issues with the last Sun Belt team it played – rolling by ULM 72-20 last year – but it’s about to deal with a machine of a ground game that’s going to keep control throughout.

Purdy will get his yards, and the Cyclones will have the lead for most of the game, but the Ragin’ Cajun ground attack will start to work when it absolutely has to. It’ll go on a few late scoring marches to make this a whole lot more interesting than Iowa State fans might like.

Iowa State vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Iowa State 30, Louisiana 27

Iowa State -11.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

