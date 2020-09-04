Indianapolis vs Jacksonville Prediction, Game Preview

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction and game preview.

Indianapolis vs Jacksonville Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: CBS

Indianapolis (0-0) vs Jacksonville (0-0) Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Does Jacksonville have any players left?

In a true Tank for Trevor (Lawrence) campaign, the Jaguars are dumping players left and right for future draft picks in a developmental season that appears to be destined to finish with the No. 1 overall selection. The focus might be on the Colt offense with Philip Rivers under center, but the improved defensive front should take over early on.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

So what on this thing works? The defensive line should be a positive as the season goes on, with a few terrific young players to built the entire franchise around. Drafting K’Lavon Chaisson to go along with Josh Allen from last year’s class gives the Jaguars a dynamic pair to get excited about, and they’re going to be turned loose to get to Rivers.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

This is going to be interesting. Marlon Mack is a proven fantasy talent, but Taylor is the special type of back to work the entire offense around. However, at Wisconsin, Taylor had issues with fumbling around the goal line. Will he get the short-yardage chances early on?

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville is still a professional football franchise with professional football players. On the plus side, this group can truly do the Nobody Believes In Us thing, and the next men up are going to be extra motivated. They’ll be plucky, but the Indianapolis offense will take over in the second half.

Indianapolis vs Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 17

Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

