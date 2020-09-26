Houston vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Game Preview

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Houston vs Pittsburgh Broadcast
Date: Sunday, September 27
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Network: CBS
Houston (0-2) vs Pittsburgh (2-0) Game Preview
Why Houston Will Win
0-2 is 0-2, but the Texans had to face Kansas City and Baltimore – possibly the two best teams in football – so the start to a season has to be graded on a bit of a curve. Pittsburgh is getting praised and loved for its 2-0 start, but the New York Giants and Denver are just okay.
Deshaun Watson is still Deshaun Watson, and now the Steelers have to face a him instead of Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, who got banged up. This is a desperate Texan team that might not be able to run all that well, but here comes the passing game.
Why Pittsburgh Will Win
That defense really is just that good. The competition might not be all that great so far, but the pass rush has been incredible with ten sacks in the first two games, and the pressure will be on from the start.
Again, yes, Houston’s first two games were killers, but not having DeAndre Hopkins around has been a problem. Will Fuller didn’t catch any passes against the Ravens, and there isn’t a whole lot else – Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb are fine, but not amazing – to help the cause.
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh
Everyone is gushing over Chase Claypool after his big touchdown last week against Denver, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is the No. 1 guy, but Johnson leads the team with 14 catches – getting nine more targets than Smith-Schuster – for 149 yards and a score.
What’s Going To Happen
Houston will be a whole lot better, but it’s still going to come up short – Watson won’t be able to do it all himself, but he’ll give it a try.
Pittsburgh will be more balanced, with James Conner putting up a second straight solid day and the receivers being everything Watson should have to work with.
Houston vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line
Pittsburgh 23, Houston 20
Pittsburgh -4.5, o/u: 45.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3.5
