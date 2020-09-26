Houston vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Game Preview

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Houston vs Pittsburgh Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Houston (0-2) vs Pittsburgh (2-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Houston Will Win

0-2 is 0-2, but the Texans had to face Kansas City and Baltimore – possibly the two best teams in football – so the start to a season has to be graded on a bit of a curve. Pittsburgh is getting praised and loved for its 2-0 start, but the New York Giants and Denver are just okay.

Deshaun Watson is still Deshaun Watson, and now the Steelers have to face a him instead of Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, who got banged up. This is a desperate Texan team that might not be able to run all that well, but here comes the passing game.

– Week 4 Expert Picks: College Football

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

That defense really is just that good. The competition might not be all that great so far, but the pass rush has been incredible with ten sacks in the first two games, and the pressure will be on from the start.

Again, yes, Houston’s first two games were killers, but not having DeAndre Hopkins around has been a problem. Will Fuller didn’t catch any passes against the Ravens, and there isn’t a whole lot else – Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb are fine, but not amazing – to help the cause.

– Week 3 Expert Picks: NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Everyone is gushing over Chase Claypool after his big touchdown last week against Denver, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is the No. 1 guy, but Johnson leads the team with 14 catches – getting nine more targets than Smith-Schuster – for 149 yards and a score.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will be a whole lot better, but it’s still going to come up short – Watson won’t be able to do it all himself, but he’ll give it a try.

Pittsburgh will be more balanced, with James Conner putting up a second straight solid day and the receivers being everything Watson should have to work with.

Houston vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 23, Houston 20

Bet on Houston vs Pittsburgh with BetMGM

Pittsburgh -4.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: NFL RedZone from 3-4 pm ET

1: Anything on The Hallmark Christmas Movie 2020 Schedule