Houston vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears prediction and game preview.

Houston vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

Network: FOX

Houston (0-0) vs Baylor (0-0) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Few teams have to go through a bigger overhaul than Baylor. There’s a new coaching staff, nine new starters on defense, and a whole lot of tuning up to do without any chance to do it.

Meanwhile, Houston has been preparing for this moment for the better part of the last 11 months, when it all but shut things down after a rough start to use the rest of the 2019 season as one big tune-up. The passing game is going to be Big 12-dangerous, the offensive line is good enough, and 16 of the top 17 tacklers are back on a defense that went through the growing pains.

The energy level from the Cougars should be tremendous, but …

Why Baylor Will Win

Can this Cougar team actually play?

It’s one thing to use a season get a slew of young parts the experience to grow into their respective jobs, and it’s another to actually do something with all of that work.

The Houston defense still has to prove it’s better than the one that gave up 44 points or more in three of the last four games. Yes, Baylor is going through a bit of an overhaul, but new head coach Dave Aranda was a fantastic get for the program, the offense should be steady – and occasionally sensational – and the defense shouldn’t fall off too much, if at all.

What’s Going To Happen

Wow, does the Big 12 really, really, really need this win.

Houston will be more effective from the start. It’s going to be sharper right away with a good first few drives to establish the tempo, but Baylor will settle in as the game goes on before taking over early in the second half.

It’s going to be a fight, but the Bears will capitalize on a few key Cougar turnovers to survive at home.

Houston vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 34, Houston 27

Baylor -4.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

