Green Bay vs New Orleans Prediction, Game Preview

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay vs New Orleans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: NBC

Green Bay (2-0) vs New Orleans (1-1) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

The offense is humming. Granted, ripping up Minnesota and Detroit isn’t all that hard, but the Packers have rolled up over 1,000 yards in the two games with big play after big play.

New Orleans isn’t quite as strong as it should be.

The Saints were able to do a few good things in the loss to Las Vegas, but Drew Brees isn’t able to be Drew Brees without Michael Thomas, even though he threw for 312 yards on Monday night.

The Packers keep on coming. The pass protection has been great – Aaron Rodgers is getting a whole lot of time to work, but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Brees might not be quite his normal self – hitting 65% is great for most mortals, but it’s not nearly good enough for him – but he’s getting plenty of time to work. He’s getting the ball out of his hands in a hurry – he has only been sacked once – and Alvin Kamara is helping to pick up the offensive slack.

The Saints are missing a go-to wide receiver, but TE Jared Cook and Kamara are getting all of the targets. Kamara is coming off a monster game against the Raiders – he has all three Saint rushing scores on the year – and he and Brees should help control the clock. Time of possession will actually matter to these two teams.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay

Remember this offseason when AJ Dillon was supposed to take goal line carries? How about the rotation with Jamaal Williams? There’s a chance Jones slipped in your league, and he’s paying off big-time, rushing for 234 yards and three scores, and catching eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

What’s Going To Happen

Green Bay is humming on all cylinders, but it’s not going to pound away and get physical like the Las Vegas offense did. The Packer balance will overwhelm a New Orleans O that will try to force things to the receivers. This might be played in Brees’s house, but Rodgers will make himself comfy with a huge performance.

Green Bay vs New Orleans Prediction, Line

Green Bay 30, New Orleans 26

New Orleans -3, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

