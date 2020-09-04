Green Bay vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Green Bay vs Minnesota prediction and game preview.

Green Bay vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: FOX

Green Bay (0-0) vs. Minnesota (0-0) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

Watch out for Green Bay to be even more effective on the ground. There’s always Aaron Rodgers to be Aaron Rodgers, but the addition of AJ Dillon to to along with Aaron Jones gives the attack more thump behind a terrific offensive line. The Minnesota defensive front will be fine, and the linebacking corps will be great, but the run defense will get hit for over four yards per carry.

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Vikings have Dalvin Cook in one piece. It might not last the season, and the team’s breath will be held on every hit, but it’s the opener, and he’s going to be fed the ball. For all of the good things Green Bay did last year, it allowed 4.7 yards per carry with the league’s 23rd-ranked run defense. The Packer linebacking corps should be a bit better as the season goes on, but it’s not deep and there needs to be more consistent.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota

The rookie out of LSU has everything in place to the real deal for a Minnesota passing game that has to replace Stefon Diggs. Adam Theilen is back and healthy, and the tight ends are strong, but Jefferson has to quickly become a go-to guy for Kirk Cousins.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota won’t be perfect, and the corners will get carved up by Rodgers on a few key third downs, but Cook will have a big game and the defensive front will hold on for dear life on a final Packer drive to get out with a big divisional win.

Green Bay vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 23, Green Bay 20

Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

