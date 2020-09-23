Georgia vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Bulldogs vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN2

Georgia (0-0) vs Arkansas (0-0) Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

It doesn’t matter who the starting quarterback is, or if there’s some sort of a rotation between JT Daniels, D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett, the receivers are in place for new OC Todd Monken to make the whole thing go.

Arkansas might have a nice young group of defensive backs for new DC Barry Odom to work with, but there won’t be enough of a pass rush, and the offense is going to start pushing it deep a bit more than last year.

The running game will own the game early, though. There won’t be a whole lot of fancy things happening on the road, with the goal to be a good balance, few mistakes, and a reliance on a defense that should come up with a whole lot of three-and-outs.

Why Arkansas Will Win

Will the Kendal Briles offense work? New head coach Sam Pittman wants to speed up the offense and bring a whole lot of pace, but that was the case under the previous regime, and it didn’t work. These Hogs have the parts, starting with Florida transfer QB Feleipe Franks and a passing game that should be a whole lot more dangerous than it’s been in a long, long time.

Rakeem Boyd might be the best running back in the game, the Hogs are loaded with wide receiver experience, and at home under a new coaching staff, there’s going to be a whole lot of fun trying to get it all going.

The Hogs are expected to go winless this season. Let’s just say there’s a chip on this team’s shoulder.

What’s Going To Happen

The Arkansas system might be dangerous, and there might be experience and good parts in place, but the problem with the sped up attack is that when it doesn’t work, it gets the O off the field in a hurry – and that was the problem last year, too.

The Georgia offense won’t be slow-and-go, but it’ll be deliberate enough to control the clock and the pace of the game to be in control throughout.

Georgia vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Georgia 45, Arkansas 16

Georgia -26, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

