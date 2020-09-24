Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Syracuse Orange prediction and game preview.

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ESPN3

Georgia Tech (1-1) vs Syracuse (0-2) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Yellow Jackets had a strong first six quarters before succumbing to UCF in a 49-21 loss. The offense finally has a passing game again.

How many times did the offense hit the 200-yard mark last year? Twice.

How many times did it get to 200 passing yards in 2017 and 2018? Zero.

How many times did it get to 200 in 2015 and 2016? Three times.

Freshman Jeff Sims threw for 277 yards against Florida State and 244 against UCF. He might have given up two picks in each of the first two games, but he’s also been the type of quarterback to build around for the next few years.

But this is the game for the pass rush.

The Syracuse offensive front has been awful – allowing 14 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in the first two games – and it’s about to struggle again with the rising Yellow Jacket defensive front about to do a strong job of getting behind the line.

Why Syracuse Will Win

Georgia Tech has been a turnover machine.

It was able to be a +1 in turnover margin in the win over Florida State, but the five giveaways against UCF were disastrous. Combine that with the 17 penalties in the first two games, and the Orange should be helped by a slew of Yellow Jacket mistakes.

So what’s going right so far for Syracuse? The defensive front hasn’t been bad, the run D has been okay, and overall, the team has a timing problem that might be fixed with more reps. After two games with the offense a bit off, there have been chances and opportunities that could start to click in Game 3.

This is a team that could’ve desperately have used a few dates with Cupcake State before diving into ACC play.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Syracuse block anyone?

Georgia Tech isn’t going to be perfect, but it’ll continue to scratch and claw its way through the mistakes, and it’ll bring the funk into the Orange backfield just like North Carolina and Pitt did.

Don’t expect anything aesthetically pleasing, but it’ll be a close game with Syracuse finding a wee bit of an offense now that it’s finally at home. It won’t be enough to pull off a win.

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 23, Syracuse 20

Georgia Tech -8, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

