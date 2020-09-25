Georgia State vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State Panthers vs Charlotte 49ers prediction and game preview.

Georgia State vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ESPNU

Georgia State (0-1) vs Charlotte (0-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The running game was fantastic in the heartbreaking 34-31 overtime loss to Louisiana. The Panthers got 150 yards out of Destin Coates, and QB Cornelious Brown ran well, but it wasn’t about the big runs as much as it was about the grind.

Charlotte has decent talent on the defensive front, but it got ripped to shreds by Appalachian State, who ran for 308 yards and four scores in a 35-20 win.

Why Charlotte Will Win

The 49er offense is a whole lot better – at least, it will be – than it was against Appalachian State. QB Chris Reynolds might have been banged up, but Northern Illinois transfer RB Tre Harbison is a good talent to work the offense around.

Apples and oranges in team rushing style, but Louisiana ran over and through Georgia State for 240 yards with Elijah Mitchell coming up with 164 yards and two scores. Harbison should have a huge day, and he’ll need to, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Both defenses have to rise up.

Expect a good game between two even teams that had chances in their respective openers, but made too many mistakes and couldn’t come through late.

Both running games will work, but Georgia State’s will be a wee bit stronger and will control the game a bit more in the second half.

Georgia State vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Georgia State 30, Charlotte 27

Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

