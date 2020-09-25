Georgia Southern vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns prediction, game preview.

Georgia Southern vs Louisiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

Network: ESPN2

Georgia Southern (1-0) vs Louisiana (2-0) Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

To get ugly and put a global pandemic into a football analysis – Louisiana will be missing at least five key players, including star RB Elijah McGuire.

From positive test to contact tracing concerns, this isn’t going to be the same team that got though Iowa State and Georgia State on the road to start the season.

LB Joe Dillon will be out, too – the defense that allowed 381 rushing yards and five scores in the first two games can’t handle losing a slew of good parts against this running game.

Georgia Southern was missing over 20 players against Campbell to start the season, and it got out with a 27-26 win. Now the team is healthier.

Why Louisiana Will Win

Louisiana is deep enough to be okay with the personnel losses. Mitchell might be out, but running mate Trey Regas can handle the workload – he’s back No. 1A in the offense – and Levi Lewis and the passing game can start doing more.

Campbell was able to move the chains well in the 27-26 loss to Georgia Southern, but it was crushed with too many penalties. It had one play to get a two-point conversion for the win, and missed.

This might be a different Georgia Southern team than the one from a few weeks ago, but the Louisiana offense should still work just fine. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana has been able to handle the Eagle option offense. It allowed 215 rushing yards in last year’s 37-24 Ragin’ Cajun win, and it should be able to lock down just enough to not lose control of the game.

Even without Mitchell, Louisiana might still outgain the Eagles on the ground.

Georgia Southern vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Louisiana 34, Georgia Southern 20

Louisiana -11.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

