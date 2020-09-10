Georgia Southern vs Campbell Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Campbell Camels prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs Campbell Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

Network: ESPNU

Georgia Southern (0-0) vs Campbell (0-0) Game Preview

Why Campbell Will Win

The Camels have an interesting offense.

The running game is good, the attack gets back three starters up front, and sophomore Hajj-Malik Williams is one of the best all-around quarterbacks in the FCS. He led the team with 664 rushing yards and nine scores, and he threw for over 2,000 yards for a deep attack with plenty of other options.

Georgia Southern might have the big ground game coming into this, but Campbell should flirt with the 200-yard rushing mark.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Can Campbell stop the run? If last year was any indication, nope.

The Camels were 114th in the FCS in run defense allowing 236 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry. They return seven starters including two linebackers, but only one starter is back on the defensive front.

This is a veteran Georgia Southern offensive backfield that knows what it’s doing. If the option is working from the start, it’s going to take control of the tempo. It’s a deep group of runners around QB Shai Wertz – the Eagle ground game will keep coming in waves.

What’s Going To Happen

The Campbell offense will be good enough to put some points on the board, and LB Justice Galloway-Velazquez and the defense will come up with a few early stops. It won’t be nearly enough as the Eagles get on a roll on the way to over 300 rushing yards.

Georgia Southern vs Campbell Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 40, Campbell 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

