Florida vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and game preview.

Florida vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Network: ESPN

Florida (1-0) vs South Carolina (0-1) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

Who’s stopping the Florida passing game?

Ole Miss has a decent secondary – not great, but okay – and Kyle Trask ripped through it like it was a light scrimmage, throwing for 416 yards and six touchdowns on a crisp day.

Kyle Pitts won the Mackey Award one week in with his eight-catch, 170-yard, four touchdown day against a South Carolina pass defense that got hit for 261 yards by Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano.

The Gamecock defense didn’t generate enough consistent pressure and was just okay against the run. When the Vols tried to pound away, they had enough success to be a problem. On the other side, South Carolina couldn’t do much of anything on the ground behind a line that struggled in pass protection and averaged just 2.5 yards per carry.

Why South Carolina Will Win

The Florida secondary that’s full of terrific talents helped make Matt Corral look like Eli Manning. The Ole Miss quarterback bombed away for big play after big play with 395 yards and three scores for a passing attack that cranked up 443 yards.

New South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill threw a pick-six – not totally his fault – but he also hit Tennessee for 290 yards and kept on pressing the ball down the field. If his line can give him a little time, he’s going to throw 40 times, and the Gator defensive backs have to make a whole lot more plays than it did last week.

More than anything else, it’s going to be about control. Try to avoid getting hit with the big Florida pass play, control the clock – USC had the ball for almost 35 minutes against Tennessee – and take advantage of every opportunity.

What’s Going To Happen

The Gator offensive line should be good enough not only keep Trask upright, but pound away for a ground game that almost hit the 200-yard mark against the Rebels.

No, don’t get into a twist over the bad day from the Florida D. It’ll do enough to get off the field against a Gamecock O that won’t be able to run the ball a lick. Hill isn’t going to outduel Trask.

Florida vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Florida 38, South Carolina 17

Florida -17.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

