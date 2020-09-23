Florida vs Ole Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Gators vs Ole Miss Rebels prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Ole Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: ESPN

Florida (0-0) vs Ole Miss (0-0) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

Here comes the Florida passing game.

The Ole Miss defense isn’t going to be all that bad, and the pass rush that was so great last season should continue to be excellent, but the secondary gave up an SEC-worst 278 yards per game last season and now has a few tweaks to make.

What helps get a team over the opening game issues? Normally, it’s a veteran quarterback who doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and that’s Kyle Trask. He’s got the receiving corps around him to spread things out and keep the offense moving, even though the Gators will want to hammer away with the ground game early on.

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Gert ready for the offense to get moving with a passing game to go along with the running element that was so dangerous in the former style under ex-offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.

Lane Kiffin is bringing in former UCF OC Jeff Lebby to run the attack, and the receivers are there to make it work. Elijah Moore is an SEC No. 1 target, and the transfers coming in add a whole lot of depth.

On the other side, the pass rush should be excellent again, even with a whole slew of key parts gone, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Florida secondary will be on display.

With a defense good enough to be among the best in the SEC, the Gators should be able to take over early on and handle the Ole Miss attack, but it’ll be the talent at defensive back that makes the difference.

Florida vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Florida 30, Ole Miss 13

Florida -14, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

