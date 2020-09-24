Florida State vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Miami Hurricanes prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs Miami Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: ABC

Florida State (0-1) vs Miami (2-0) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

It’s been a rough few weeks.

First, FSU starts its season – and the Mike Norvell era – with a clunker of a home loss to Georgia Tech, star DB Hamsah Nasirildeen missed the game as he’s still trying to come back from a torn ACL, and Norvell contracted the coronavirus.

On the plus side, the Noles were miserable and still had several shots to win the game.

Nasirildeen is expected to be back, the defense has had a few weeks to ramp it up after an okay opener, and the offense should start turning it loose.

This was a team that desperately looked and played like it needed a tune-up – but that’s what Georgia Tech was supposed to be.

James Blackman is a veteran quarterback who should be able to push the ball down the field a bit against a Miami secondary that struggled against Malik Cunningham and Louisville. Defensively, the Noles have the starting 11 to keep Cane QB D’Eriq King from getting too creative, but …

Why Miami Will Win

Florida State’s offensive line hasn’t been fixed yet.

It allowed three sacks and six tackles for loss against Georgia, didn’t spring the big holes for the ground game, and never let Blackman settle in. Now it goes against a Miami defensive front that’s a whole lot stronger than the stats look over the first few weeks.

The offensive line is the real star – even more so than King – plowing away for almost 500 yards in the first two games with five touchdowns and averaging over six yards per carry. However …

What’s Going To Happen

King is the real deal, and he’s showing it off under new Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. There’s a night-and-day difference in the Hurricanes after two games – there’s a swagger back, even if it’s just a sliver of what it was when the program was really rocking.

This isn’t a Florida State program that exudes a whole lot of confidence at the moment, but it’s the Miami game. It’ll be a battle for about a half, and then the Hurricane lines will take over in the fourth straight win in the series for The U.

Florida State vs Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 30, Florida State 17

Miami -11, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

