Florida State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Jacksonville Gamecocks prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs Jacksonville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadiu, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida State (0-2) vs Jacksonville State (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

Florida State has been awful.

The offense scored early against Georgia Tech, and lost 16-13.

The defense gave up the most points ever in a game against Miami, losing 52-10.

The O isn’t moving the ball, the D can’t seem to come up with a big stop in a meaningful moment, and the program just seems – for lack of a better word – deflated.

Jacksonville State QB Zerrick Cooper – a former big recruit for Clemson – is a big, dangerous runner who can also push the ball down the field. He might throw too many interceptions, but he has 60 touchdown passes and 12 rushing scores in his two years. After struggling against D’Eriq King last week, the FSU defense needs a break it’s not going to get.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Florida State Will Win

The FSU offensive line should be able to give everyone time to work.

The Noles have allowed nine sacks so far – Miami spent most of last week in the backfield – but Jacksonville State isn’t going to bring enough of a pass rush to matter.

And yes, Cooper is great, but the offense that was a turnover machine last year should have a few problems early on. The Noles need easy chances to get this thing going, and they should be +3 in turnover margin.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

FSU head coach Mike Norvell is back after missing last week with the coronavirus. Finally, after a miserable start to his era, the program is about to have a little bit of fun.

It’s not going to be anything to get fired up over, but at least the Seminoles will finally start scoring before going to Notre Dame.

Florida State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Line

Florida State 44, Jacksonville State 15

Bet on FSU vs JSU with BetMGM

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate