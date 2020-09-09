Florida State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ABC

Florida State (0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-0) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The offense is going to be better.

After a rough year of transition, almost all of the wide receivers are back, the line has more parts in place that fit, and the offensive backfield is full of veterans – no matter who the starting quarterback is. The Yellow Jackets have figured out their starter between four options – James Graham is the most likely guy – but they’re not saying who it is.

The defense is even more loaded with veteran – 20 of the top 21 tacklers were returning – going against a still-suspect Florida State offensive line that hasn’t been fixed for three years.

Can the FSU O as a whole be more consistent? It had a hard time putting the biscuit in the basket – it couldn’t take advantage of its chances to score – and this year’s attack isn’t built to go on long marches.

Why Florida State Will Win

Yeah, the FSU offensive front is still a concern, but Georgia Tech doesn’t have the pass rush to take advantage of it – at least not yet. The D generated just 17 sacks and there wasn’t much done in the backfield – the Seminole backfield should have time to work.

The parts are there for the Seminoles. Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart were able to bring in decent talents, and now the experience is there. A few parts are questionable, but ten starters are returning from last year’s defense, James Blackman is a veteran quarterback, and even with star tackler Hamsah Nasirildeen out, the secondary should be better.

What’s Going To Happen

The last time these two met was epic.

In 2016, with the score tied at 16, Florida State went for a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation. It was blocked, Georgia Tech’s Lance Austin picked it up, and he took it back for a game-winning touchdown to break a Seminole run of 35 wins in 36 games – the only loss came in a College Football Playoff Rose Bowl to Oregon.

This one won’t be quite as thrilling.

New FSU head coach Mike Norvell will get his first win as the offense hits just enough home runs to pull away late in the first half, and the defense will be active enough to stall the Georgia Tech offense enough in the second half to survive.

The Yellow Jackets will look and be improved from 2019, but it won’t be able to take advantage of enough chances to pull off the upset.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Florida State 27, Georgia Tech 17

Florida State -12.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

