Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Georgia Southern Eagles prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida Atlantic (0-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Will Georgia Southern be back to normal?

It was missing over 30 players in the close-call win over Campbell, and it showed. The Eagles pulled out a 27-26 thriller, but they had issues with Camel QB Hajj-Malik Williams, and their ground game struggled to take over the game despite the 284 yards.

New Florida Atlantic QB Nick Tronti is a former Indiana transfer who should make the passing game shine against an Eagle secondary that struggled to come up with key stops. But can the Owl defensive front deal with the Georgia Southern option attack?

FAU has athletes across the board, but …

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Will Florida Atlantic be back to normal?

It had to cancel a practice this week because of positive tests, and it’s still trying to get this game going. As is, the Owls needed to do a major rebuild on the defensive side, and the last thing any team needs against a team like Georgia Southern is to break in a slew of new linebackers.

No, it wasn’t a perfect performance for Georgia Southern against Campbell, but Shai Werts ran for 155 yards and a score, and almost as importantly, he added just enough to the passing game to be a factor.

What’s Going To Happen

No, really, who’s healthy?

New FAU head coach Willie Taggart has had to patch things together in a variety of ways this offseason, and now he and his team have to work more than ever to come up with a team able to get this going against the dangerous Eagle option attack.

It all depends on who can play and who can’t – Taggart and FAU haven’t said who’s able to go – but let’s play it straight. If the Owls really are able to field enough of the key parts to play, the offense should be good enough to overcome a huge day from Werts and the Eagle ground game.

Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 27, Georgia Southern 23

Bet on Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern with BetMGM

Georgia Southern -1.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

5: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

1: Get Organized with The Home Edit