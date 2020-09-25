FIU vs Liberty Prediction, Game Preview

FIU Golden Panthers vs Liberty Flames prediction and game preview.

FIU vs Liberty Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

FIU (0-0) vs Liberty (1-0) Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

The FIU offensive line was one of the best in Conference USA last year, and now it gets back enough starters to be good right away. The skill guys have to emerge, but they should get time to work – Liberty doesn’t have much in the way of a pass rush.

In the 30-24 win over WKU to start the season, Liberty had a hard time stopping Tyrrell Pigrome and the passing attack that was crisp enough to get back in the game. However, it’ll be the big bodies on the run defense that’s the key – it’s not going to get run over like the Hilltoppers were. However …

Why Liberty Will Win

The Flames ran wild against a WKU defense that was supposed to be solid. Auburn transfer QB Malik Willis was brilliant, running for 168 yards and three scores to go along with 100 yards from Joshua Mack. Liberty controlled the game throughout.

The Flame O held the ball for 35 minutes and ran for 354 yards. It might not get there against this FIU D, but it’s going to own the time of possession battle.

What’s Going To Happen

Forget about the Liberty passing game. It’s going to run, and run some more, but the FIU coaching staff will figure out a wrinkle to keep Willis from going off. The Golden Panther back seven will be able to tackle.

However, at home, Liberty will be stronger in the second half against a FIU offense that will sputter and cough a bit too often to keep its defense off the field.

FIU vs Liberty Prediction, Line

Liberty 34, FIU 27

Liberty -7.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

